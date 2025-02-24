First National Bank Relocates Junction Mall Branch To Spintex Road

FNB Staff in front of the new branch

First National Bank has announced the relocation of its Junction Mall branch in Nungua, Accra, to a more accessible location at Community 18 Junction, Spintex Road.

This move provides customers with greater ease of access and improved service reach.

It is part of First National Bank’s ongoing commitment to better serve its customers, offering a convenient, modernised banking experience that reflects the needs and expectations of today’s consumers in the eastern suburbs of Accra.

The relocated branch is located at Community 18 Junction on the Spintex Road, a strategically chosen location that ensures customers can enjoy enhanced convenience and easier access to the bank’s wide suite of banking services.

“We are thrilled to welcome our customers to this stunning new location on the Spintex Road,” said Akweley Laryea, Head of Retail Banking at First National Bank. “Our new branch not only offers an upgraded look, but it’s also strategically placed in a high-traffic area where it is easy to spot and access. We’re proud to offer a more vibrant space for our customers to manage their banking with ease.”

The First National Bank Community 18 Junction branch offers the same trusted services, with enhanced accessibility. Customers can expect an elevated experience with the personalized services they’ve come to know and love, now with added convenience.

Visit the Spintex branch today and see for yourself the exciting changes that make First National Bank’s branch on the Spintex Road the most welcoming place for all your banking needs.