Kurt Okraku Reaffirms Commitment to Football Reform

In the wake of the tragic incident that claimed the life of Francis ‘Nana Pooley’ Frimpong, a passionate Asante Kotoko supporter, GFA President Kurt Okraku has reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to the ongoing journey of change in Ghanaian football.

Okraku acknowledged the tough moments the GFA has faced in its quest for reform, which began in 2019. “The journey to change Ghanaian football will be tough, and we are going through a tough moment. But we will continue on this journey of change, the journey that we started in 2019,” Okraku said.

Okraku’s remarks come at a critical juncture for the GFA, as it navigates the aftermath of the Nana Pooley’s tragedy and works to ensure justice is served.

He emphasised that the GFA’s actions in the immediate aftermath of the incident were under his command, and he praised the swift response of the association in working closely with Kotoko and the Ghana Police.

The GFA’s commitment to reform has been a central focus since Okraku’s election in 2019. The president has vowed to address the longstanding issues plaguing Ghanaian football, including corruption, poor governance, and a lack of transparency.

Despite the challenges, Okraku remains steadfast in his vision for a brighter future for the sport.

By Wletsu Ransford