Music Stakeholders Commend Obiba Sly Collins

Obiba Sly Collins

Following his recent interview with DGN and DAILY GUIDE, a number of highlife stakeholders have commended renowned musician Obiba Sly Collins, for playing a vital role in the development and promotion of highlife music.

Following the interviews, the musicians have acknowledged Obiba’s effort in promoting Ghanaian highlife music.

Obiba Sly Collins is credited with a number of hit songs, including ‘Don’t Forget Your Culture’, ‘Yeboa Ghana’, ‘Odo Fantastic’, ‘Voice of Reason’, ‘Total Unity’, among others.

He always uses his position to encourage young musicians to adopt highlife music as well as compose good lyrics to educate people on social issues.

In separate interviews with BEATWAVES, some of the musicians including a seasoned radio presenter, Paa Kofi Nyarko, highlighted Sly Collins’ significant influence on the development and promotion of Ghana’s highlife music scene.

According to Paa Kofi Nyarko, Sly’s music provides a unique approach to peace building, which has the potential to help communities address the many stages of conflict more constructively and creatively.

He indicated that Obiba Sly Collins is one of the gifted songwriters who write songs to correct the ills in the society, adding that he takes time to write his songs, which the society is benefiting.

“Sly Collins should be commended greatly for his contributions to Ghanaian highlife music. In addition to bringing highlife music back to life, his contributions have encouraged a new wave of musicians to experiment and explore the genre,” he said.

Others argued that since the 1990s, Obiba Sly Collins has been consistent in composing songs which call on Ghanaians to tolerate one another’s political views during electioneering seasons.

Having achieved amazing successes in the local music industry, Obiba, who is credited with a number of hit songs, has experimented with many genres.

In a recent campaign to promote and protect Ghanaian highlife music, Sly said it was important for the youth and up-and-coming artistes to follow the good steps of veteran musicians to project highlife globally.

The musicians said they are happy Obiba is using highlife music to educate and inspire people, an attribute that up-and-coming musicians must emulate to reach greater heights in their careers.

They stated that it was important to celebrate Sly Collins for his contributions to the Ghanaian music industry, adding that he was one of the musicians who introduced and promoted highlife music on the continent.

By George Clifford Owusu