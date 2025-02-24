Expect More From Me This Year – Fisa Yanks

Fisa Yanks

Talented Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Fiifi Mensa Yankson, known in the music scene as Fisa Yanks, is gradually making an impact on the Ghanaian music scene as a young highlife musician ready to take highlife music to another level.

Fisa Yanks is a solo artiste signed to Fiiric Production Ventures, whose CEO is Cassy Minta, a Ghanaian living in the United States.

Following the footsteps of his predecessors including his late father, Paapa Yankson, Fisa Yanks has collaborated with a number of musicians who see him as one of the highlife musicians with a promising future.

Among other things, his charisma, attitude, voice, and musical taste have made many music lovers fall in love with his songs.

More than ten years have passed since Fisa Yanks formally announced his foray into the music industry, and his influence on the hit song ‘Tu Woho Fo’ left fans wanting more. He claims that he is working very hard to distinguish his songs from the rest of the music industry.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, he stated, “My fans should anticipate more from me this year.”

His well-known song, ‘Tu Woho Fo,’ has a captivating bass melody, gorgeous rhythm, and a strong danceable mid-tempo beat with corresponding drum patterns. He asserts that the lyrics were carefully crafted to appeal to all listeners.

Singer, songwriter, and arranger Fisa Yanks pledged to make his imprint on the music industry by releasing a few tracks that would complement those that are now available. He also urged his loved ones to anticipate more of his popular songs in the years to come.

Some stakeholders in the music industry believe that Fisa Yanks is the smooth artiste the industry has been waiting for. In Elmina in the Central Region, he began performing with a group known as Alpha Gospel Band (ALPHAGOS). Among other bands, he has played with Comforter’s Band, Octopus Band, King’s Band, Western Diamonds Band, and Marriots International Band.

Given that Fisa Yanks’ fan base continues to grow daily, it is likely that his actions in the music industry have encouraged many people to think about pursuing a career in music.

His social media accounts include Facebook (Fisa Yanks), Instagram (Fisa_Yanks), and YouTube (Fisa Yanks).

By George Clifford Owusu