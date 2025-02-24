Akwaaba UK CEO Denies ‘Sabotage’ Allegation

Dennis Tawiah

Dennis Tawiah, CEO of Akwaaba UK, has refuted allegations made by Chief Stylz, Stonebwoy’s manager, that they want to ruin the dancehall artiste’s impending album tour in the UK.

Tawiah was stating his views during a phone-in session on Hitz FM when he got into a heated disagreement and eventually lost it with Chief Stylz, who was also “phoned in” at the same time.

When Stonebwoy’s manager made the accusations of sabotage, he mentioned that his team had booked the UK album tour for March 8 back in October, only to discover in January that Akwaaba UK had also planned an Independence performance for the same day.

The CEO of Akwaaba UK contended that his group had scheduled their performance for March 8, well in advance of Stonebwoy’s album tour announcement.

The manager of Stonebwoy, however, maintained that his team was the first to reserve the specified date. The CEO of Akwaaba UK became enraged over this, and threatened to make public the discussion that occurred between Stonebwoy’s staff and his camp.

The management of Stonebwoy stated, “I am well aware of the role you have been playing, not just in the life of Stonebwoy but in all Ghanaian artistes,” without discrediting the fact that they have been receiving assistance from Akwaaba UK regarding performances in the UK.

Dennis Tawiah, unwilling to let go of the sabotage allegations made against his team, further argued that Stonebwoy and his team only reached out to him on January 2025 about the album tour and their ‘8th March’ date.