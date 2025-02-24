‘Education Key To Climate Change’

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse

The Executive Secretary of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse says education on climate change is required to enable people to understand the impacts of global warming on sustainable livelihood.

According to her, though government has put in place measures to help raise awareness on how people contribute to global warming, more is required by all sections of society to mitigate climate impact activities.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the Green Climate Fund CSO Readiness training workshop at Dodowa in Accra, she referred to how running water intended for the wetlands end up flooding people’s homes, especially in the cities, due to the impact of climate change.

HATOF Foundation, with grant from Green Climate Fund (GCF), and support from the Ministry of Finance, is implementing a two-year project, titled “Capacity Building and Knowledge Management on Climate Change for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ghana towards the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions”.

She indicated that the EPA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the HATOF to embark on series of educational programmes in communities, to educate the general public on the impact of climate change.

She said “education is key in all our activities, Ghanaians must be aware and know the actions that they have to take. We need to correct each other, we need to know the challenges that we are facing and find solutions to them.”

“People should even understand that the kind of materials that are used in building even has impact on climate. People know that they are not supposed to cut trees, it is good, but we need to do more to really sustain our environment,” she added.

Touching on plastic waste, she said efforts were being made to fully address that challenge, but it will require the input of all Ghanaians to help ban plastic waste, though it may take time and alternatives provided.

Prof. Klutse also cautioned illegal miners to immediately desist from operating in any area without permits from her outfit.

She highlighted the impacts of their activities on the lands where government would have to spend huge sums of money to restore them, while urging the miners to also register their activities with the appropriate authorities as soon as possible.

Chief Executive of HATOF Foundation, Dr. Samuel Dotse said the training workshop, which will run from February to March at basic, intermediate and advanced levels, is expected to build the capacities of civil society organisations in Ghana to help them develop high quality proposals for climate change projects.

He said the training will also increase their chances of accessing funding from the Green Climate Fund and other climate finance mechanisms.

Dr. Dotse stated that participants will also have an enhanced understanding of global climate change, adaptation and mitigation concepts, national climate change policies and initiatives.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah