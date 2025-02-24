Walewale Curfew Heavy-Handed – MP

Dr. Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale, Dr. Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama, has strongly criticised the imposition of a curfew in his constituency, calling it a heavy-handed response to the recent security challenges the area has faced.

In a statement made in Parliament last Friday, the MP expressed deep concern over the rising violence and brutality from security personnel, which, he argues, has caused unnecessary suffering for innocent residents.

Dr. Mahama conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have tragically lost their lives in the violence that has plagued the constituency.

He noted that the people of Walewale and surrounding communities are living in constant fear, and he called for urgent action to restore peace and stability.

The MP emphasised the importance of making the right decisions to avoid further escalation of the situation, describing the current environment in Walewale as one of pain and uncertainty.

He pointed to the increasing criminal activity on the highway between Bolgatanga and Tamale, which passes through Walewale, as a key contributor to the unrest.

According to Dr. Mahama, the lack of a decisive response to these attacks has emboldened criminals, leading to more violence and fatalities.

He again pointed to a pattern of attacks on both the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom Road and the Bolgatanga-Walewale-Tamale Road, urging the government to take swift action to prevent further bloodshed.

He said the recent unrest in Walewale began on January 14, 2025, when a stationary vehicle caught fire, triggering a violent response from the military.

Dr. Mahama criticised the military for their actions, which involved indiscriminately beating several civilians, including those peacefully sitting at a local National Democratic Congress (NDC) base.

While the military later issued an apology for the incident, Dr. Mahama warned that such encroachments into civilian spaces are dangerous and could escalate further if not properly addressed.

The MP also recounted the series of reprisal attacks that have taken place in the area in recent weeks.

On February 10, 2025, he indicated that a vehicle was set ablaze in Wulugu, followed by further attacks in Walewale on February 12 and 14.

In response, the military allegedly beat up anyone they encountered, including innocent residents from Kukua, Loagri, Walewale, Gbimsi, and Wulugu.

He said tragically, one person lost his life in the attacks, and two journalists were also assaulted.

Dr. Mahama condemned the military’s actions, describing them as equally reprehensible as the criminal attacks on travellers, and called for an investigation into the actions of the security forces.

The MP called for a full-scale investigation into the deaths and brutality committed by security forces in the past two weeks.

He emphasised that such an inquiry is necessary to bring justice to the victims and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

While the police are already investigating the murders of innocent travellers along the Bolgatanga-Walewale-Tamale Road, Dr. Mahama urged Parliament to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted into the actions of the military.

On the curfew imposed on Walewale and its surrounding areas, Dr. Mahama argued that this decision was heavy-handed and unwarranted.

He pointed out that Walewale is a relatively peaceful community, and the curfew punishes innocent residents who are already victims of the violence.

The MP noted that most of the attacks on the highway take place during the daytime, outside the curfew hours, rendering the measure ineffective.

Dr. Mahama appealed for the review and lifting of the curfew, calling for the return of normalcy to Walewale.

He emphasised that this issue transcends politics and tribal divisions, urging all stakeholders to come together to address the security challenges in a way that promotes peace and justice for all.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House