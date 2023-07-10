Fise Presby Receives District Status

Rev. Eugene Apea Owiredu exchanging pleasantries with Rev. Adjei Pobee at the elevation

service in Accra

The Fise Sub-District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in the Ga West Presbytery of the Greater Accra Region was on Sunday, July 9, 2023 elevated to a fully-fledged district to make church administration, growth, and Christian nurturing more effective.

The Fise Sub-District with Emmanuel Congregation as its head station was part of six others, carved out of the then Ga West Mission Field. This made it the 19th district of the Ga West Presbytery.

The Fise District has four congregations and two preaching points; Emmanuel Congregation, Mount Sinai, Riss, and Good Shepherd Congregation, with Nii Ayi and Amamorley as it preaching points.

Chairperson of Presbytery, Ga West, Rev. Enoch Adjei Pobee assisted by Lay Representative, General Assembly Council (GAC), Ben Botwe, Kwashieman District Minister, Rev. Kofi M. Akyeampong performed the elevation service which was attended by persons from all walks of life, including members of the Presbyterian fraternity and traditional leaders.

Rev. Adjei Pobee congratulated members and leadership of the Fise Sub-District for their elevation to full district status, noting that this remarkable accomplishment is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

“The commitment to serving your community and spreading the word of God has clearly paid off, and the recognition you have received from the General Assembly Council is well-deserved. As you celebrate this significant milestone, I pray that God will guide and lead you as you carry out His work,” he said.

Rev. Adjei Pobee also charged the leadership not to rest on their oars, saying, “Remember that the district comes with more responsibilities. I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion and make a positive impact on the Ga West Presbytery.”

As the First District Minister for Fise, Rev. Eugene Apea Owiredu, praised the work of the former Chairperson of Ga West Presbytery Rev. Daniel A. Nyarko and Rev. Adjei Pobee among other visionary leaders, who provided support and guidance along the way to districthood.

In pursuit of the district’s common goal of fulfilling the great commission, Rev. Apea Owiredu encouraged the stations in the Fise District to stand united.

“It is when we are united that we will be insurmountable and undefeatable in our efforts for the Lord and unalloyed in our commitment to Him that we will be able to achieve His will. With Him on the boat we will smile at every storm, overcome every challenge and make the skies our limits,” he indicated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke