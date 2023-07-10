GPRTU Favours Electric Cars Introduction

The deputy ministers and some of the participants in a group photograph

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Western Regional Branch has proclaimed its support for an attempt to introduce electric cars (EV) into the Ghanaian automobile industry.

Joseph Kingsley Eshun, the Regional Vice Chairman of GPRTU, who disclosed this, pointed out that the initiative needed to be embraced.

He said experts have indicated that the emissions from fossil-fueled vehicles are not only bad for the planet, but also the health of people, hence, the need for all to support the introduction of electric vehicles in the country.

According to him, the introduction of electric vehicles will create additional employment for majority of individuals within the automobile industry.

He, however, suggested that more mechanics should be trained to enable them handle faults which the EVs will develop in the future.

He also called for the setting up of more EV charging booths across the country, adding, “The EVs should also be affordable.”

The Regional Vice Chairman of GPRTU was speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview at a stakeholders’ consultation on the Draft National Electric Vehicle Policy, in Takoradi.

The event, which was organised by the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance, with support from the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP), aimed to solicit the views of stakeholders on the Draft National Electric Vehicle Policy in support of the ongoing efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector.

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli, mentioned that the high dependency on fossil fuels, combined with other factors such as traffic congestion, has resulted in the transport sector becoming a net emitter of Greenhouse Gases (GHG).

“As the world moves away from fossil-fueled vehicles to electric vehicles, it is necessary that Ghana moves with the times to ensure that our country does not become a convenient dumping ground for used fossil-fueled vehicles,” he added.

Herbert Krapa, Deputy Minister of Energy, said the challenge confronting the nation is how it builds, going forward, suitable and sustainable transportation systems.

“So I believe that electric vehicles in place of internal combustion engines vehicles would provide that long-term answer.

“And we are working to increase electricity demand to match supply, as a way of partially addressing the electricity generation over capacity we currently have,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi