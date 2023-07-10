MUSIGA Election: Musicians Pledge Support For Ras Appiah

Ras Appiah

A number of Ghanaian musicians, who have declared their support for reggae musician Ras Appiah-Levi, have called on other musicians to vote for him as the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

The MUSIGA election comes off on August 8 and Ras Appiah is competing for the presidency with two others, Bessa Simons and Mrs. Deborah Freeman.

The musicians, in separate interviews with BEATWAVES, noted that they are solidly behind Ras Appiah-Levi because he will do a lot for the industry.

The musicians indicated that Ras Appiah is a person with genuine commitment to the welfare of musicians and not just a verbal commitment, adding that he is the best choice to lead MUSIGA.

“I am satisfied with Ras so far and will always support him in his efforts to build a vibrant music industry for the country. I personally think Ras Appiah is the best person to lead MUSIGA,” one of them said.

Ras Appiah, the musicians said, when elected, will promote greater participation and transparency, involving the members of the union in decision-making.

Since he announced his intention to stand for election, Ras has received assurances from a large number of musicians who have pledged to support his presidency and together help build a successful front beneficial to all.

In a chat, he disclosed that when elected his administration would put in place free legal advice and in some instances legal representation on music related issues.

The aspiring president indicated that he would change the plight of musicians in the country as well as put in place policies that would protect their interest.

He stressed that MUSIGA is not attractive because of lack of adequate systems and structures.

He promised to work vigorously to put better structures in place to take care of musicians, notably old musicians who become inactive in their old age.

He also promised to initiate a number of projects that seek to secure the future of musicians.

He will also push for the enforcement of the needed industry policies and engage policy makers to formulate and implement appropriate interventions to help streamline business operations in the industry.

By George Clifford Owusu