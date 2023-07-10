Ohemaa Mercy Launches Tehilla X

Ohemaa Mercy

Celebrated female gospel artiste and songwriter, Ohemaa Mercy, has officially launched this year’s edition of the annual gospel concert dubbed “Tehillah X” at a ceremony held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Gospel artistes including Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Efe Grace, and Uncle Ato, as well as music producers, artiste managers attended the launch ceremony.

Some renowned pastors such as Apostle BB Frederick of the Omega Revival Center and Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry also graced the ceremony.

The event, which is expected to draw thousands of fans of gospel music from all walks of life, is scheduled to feature Ohemaa Mercy as the headlining performer.

On August 13, 2023, at 4 pm, the free concert with the theme “Fire and Fragrance” will be held at the Oil Dome, RoyalHouse Chapel International, Accra.

Tehilla X is the tenth iteration of the Tehilla Experience, which Ohemaa Mercy began in 2013 to enable Christians experience a fruitful time of praise and worship with their Creator.

Along with Ohemaa Mercy, a host of other artistes including Uncle Ato, Cece Twum, Diana Hamilton, Pastor Joe Beecham, Efe Grace will rock the stage.

Ohemaa Mercy, who spoke during the event, expressed her appreciation to God and supporters for the progress Tehilla had made.

“I want to thank God for his grace over the past ten years and all the individuals he brought my way to keep this programme as active as it has become. It has been both fantastic and terribly tough at times,” she added.

By George Clifford Owusu