Wendy Shay Headlines Agona Abodom Akwambo Festival

Wendy Shay

Female afrobeat singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has been named as headline artiste for the upcoming Agona Abodom Akwambo Festival slated for August 3 to 7, 2023.

Agona Abodom Akwambo Festival is one of the popular festivals celebrated by the people of Agona Abodom in the Central Region.

BEATWAVES gathered the festival is expected to attract thousands of festival and music lovers.

Wendy Shay will perform at a musical concert on August 5 at the Victoria Park, Agona Abodom.

The five-day festival, intended to bring Ghanaian music lovers from various backgrounds together on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture, BEATWAVES learnt, will witness performances from some selected artistes who have made an impact on the Ghanaian music scene.

With Wendy Shay as the headline act, the event will be a night full of fun for music fans who will troop to the venue to watch her and other supporting acts perform live on stage.

Wendy Shay’s presence and live performance at the festival will definitely rock the entire Agona Abodom township.

She is credited with a number of hit songs such as ‘Uber Driver’, ‘All For You’, ‘Shay On You’, ‘Keep Moving’, ‘Bedroom Commando’, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu