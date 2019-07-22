Fist Of Fury Championship Pulls Crowd

An action from Saturday’s bouts

Massive turnout and keenly tested bouts characterised the Fist of Fury championship semi-final clashes in Osu, Accra, on Saturday.

Seven amateur fights ignited fireworks when the combatants demonstrated brilliance in search of places for the final showdown on August 3.

A-49kg fight between Mohammed Aryeetey and Derick Mensah, with the former winning all three rounds, set the tone for the evening’s bouts.

Michael Abban was also too strong for Moses Adjei in the 52kg category.

He also won 3-0 to progress to the next stage.

The 56kg saw Daniel Gorsh defeating Bernard Ankrah 3-0, while Enoch Tetteh was a 2-1 winner over Emmanuel Sackey in the 60kg category.

Felix Nunoo was also a 2-1 winner over John Amebele in the 64kg encounter, while Daniel Oduro also beat Stephen Quaye with the same margin to win the 69kg fight.

Michael Bibi brushed aside name sake Michael Arhin in the 75kg after the latter was disqualified due to his professional status.

This Friday, the next semi-final bout is expected to hit the Sukura Sports Centre in Accra.

The finals will combine both amateur and professional fights.

The convenor of Fist of Fury, Moses Foh Amoaning, described the event which received financial support from GOIL as successful.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum