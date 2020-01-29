Fist Of Fury Coaches Fired Up… For Friday Boxing Showpiece

Participants and some officials pose after the course

About 40 coaches have been equipped with modern day boxing techniques at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day refresher course was aimed at sharpening the participants skills ahead of this year’s Bukom Fist of Fury tournament scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra this Friday.

Convener of the course and national team coach, Ofori Asare, described the exercise as a huge success taking into account the lessons and the practical the participants went through.

He said in an interview, “It has been a huge success, if you ask me, we took the coaches through, how to prepare boxers, and that they should not just train them, strategies of training as well as a demonstration of the theory of the courses.

“I can confidentiality say they are up there to impart what they have acquired to the boxers. We are hoping it will reflect in the boxers’ performance on Friday and in their future bouts.”

Participants received certificates for the course.

Preceding Friday’s clashes is a press conference scheduled for today at the MJ Grand Hotel.

Meanwhile, electronic appliances giant, Hisense Ghana, has promised to support the Fist of Fury campaign with some brand new flat screen television sets.

This year’s Fist of Fury is being sponsored by GNPC, ADB, TSCL and Ghana Gas.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum