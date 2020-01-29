Nii Noi Dowuona Donates To Junior Tennis

Team Ghana and officials in a pose in Togo

Tennis enthusiast Seth Nii Noi Dowuona and a father of one of the national junior players (Ishmael Nii Nortey Dowuona) have donated tennis kits to the junior national tennis team in Togo.

The branded jerseys were presented to the team at the just-ended ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Junior Championship qualifiers in Lome, Togo.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Nii Noi said, “I am very proud as a Ghanaian and proud of what these junior tennis players have done; This is my little way of saying thank you for putting up such wonderful performances.”

Head Coach Noah Bagerbaseh expressed his gratitude to Seth Nii Noi Dowuona, adding that his donation showed that parents were interested in the progress of the junior tennis development.

Team Ghana finished second in the overall standings, following a fine campaign in the West and Central Africa Championship.

Ghana bagged three gold in the U-14 singles, doubles and team events and one silver in the U-14 doubles tourney.

They were runners-up in the boys 16 team events to winners, Nigeria after beating Côte d’Ivoire 2-1.

The girls’ U-14 finished fourth after losing in the final tie to Nigeria 2–1. The girls’ U-16 ended their team campaign on a good note with a 3-0 victory over Sierra Leone. The girls also finished fifth in their category.

Some parents (Mrs. Naomi Fummey, Mrs. Abigial Mckorley, Abubakari Yakubu-Lea and Mr. William Ampah) were there to cheer the team on.

Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon and Congo participated in the event.

The rest were Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and host Togo.