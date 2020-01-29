B5 Plus, DPS Int’l Marks India’s 71st Republic Day

Steel and iron manufacturing magnate, B5 Plus Company Limited and Delhi Private School (DPS) International have joined the Indian community in Ghana to celebrate the 71st Indian Republic Day.

In India Republic Day is a national holiday.

The Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The Constitution replaced the Government of India Act as the governing document of India and subsequently turned the Asian populous nation into a newly formed republic.

Annually, Indian communities around the world rallied to celebrate Republic Day.

The Celebration in Ghana has been an annual ritual over the last few years, with both DPS International and B5 Plus featuring prominently in every year’s celebration.

The annual celebration in Ghana, like across other Indian communities worldwide, is often characterized by the hoisting of Indian flag, singing of the national anthem of India and dance and drama performances, that tell the story of India’s Independence struggles and attainment of Republican status.

This year, there were drama performances from students of DPS International during the celebration held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the official residence of the new High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Comm. Sugundh Rajaram, in Accra.

Speech by President of India



High Commissioner Rajaram in a speech read on behalf of the President of India, Ramnath Kovind, urged patriotic spirit among Indians.

He encouraged Indians to support their government’s efforts in addressing the increasing water crisis facing India.

The High Commissioner observed that the Indian Government remained committed to promoting the welfare of all Indians.

In recent years, he said, the Government has launched a number of welfare programmes for Indians.

He described India as a land of diversity but expressed the view that respect for the country’s Constitution and fundamental human rights were key in building a decent and just society for all of Indians.

Attendance

In attendance at the ceremony were the Director and Principal of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani and David Raj, respectively.

About DPSI Ghana



DPS International Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani’s mission is to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

About B5 Plus Ghana



B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 20 years ago with its corporate headquarters at Kpone near Tema, and was initially importing steel and iron from Cote d’ Ivoire and South Africa, but has grown to the stage where it now exports to other countries.

In November 2018, the company supported the Ghanaian government’s One District One Factory initiative with the establishment of an $80 million steel factory at Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

B5 Plus Limited operates in all the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) nations.

The company’s principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories such as mild steel, high tensile & iron rods, galvanized products, stainless steel, marine & mining, roofing & nails and concrete & fencing.

Its vision is to become the world’s steel industry benchmark through the excellence of its people, its innovative approach and overall conduct.

B5 Plus employs about 10,000 people in Ghana and numerous others across the West African subregion.