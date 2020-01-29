Allotey Faces GBA Wrath… For Assaulting Kotoko Fan

Michael Siaw. INSET: Patrick Allotey

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the country’s boxing governing body, is considering taking punitive actions against Patrick Allotey, the boxer who assaulted the Asante Kotoko fan, Michael Siaw, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The WBO Africa Super welterweight champion was captured on video battering a jubilant Porcupine Warriors’ fan displaying the club’s flag in front of the boxer.

And to the spokesperson of GBA, Sammy Heywood Okine, the boxer’s action has incensed the association’s president, Peter Zwennes, and he has called for a meeting to discuss possible sanctions for the world champion prospect.

The boxer’s action violates the codes of ethics of his profession and according to the GBA, it is coming out with a punishment likely to be a temporary or permanent ban to deter other boxers.

“The President of the GBA is very angry with him and he will by all means be sanctioned. His license can be revoked or he will be sanctioned for some time. What he did is not good and on behalf of the GBA, I want to say sorry to the victim and the Ghanaians. We will punish him and all boxers should learn from it,” a statement from GBA said.

Meanwhile, Allotey has issued an apology to the victim, Ghanaians and the GBA for the gross misconduct.

“Much as I can confirm that I am the one in the video, I wish to state that I am very ashamed of my actions as a professional boxer and truly regret my actions. I therefore take this opportunity to render an unqualified apology to Michael Siaw. I am mostly the reserved type who will hardly talk in public but this time around I don’t know what emotions came upon me. I am truly sorry.”

The statement added, “Myself, my team and some family members have further taken steps to reach out to ‘my brother’ Michael Siaw and his family and are deliberating on how to remedy the situation. It is rather unfortunate that a simple game of football can ignite such a passion in me to do what I did, but that is to say I am human and I admit so without feeling right about what I did. I wish to plead for everyone’s forgiveness and to reach out to my fans to join me in apologizing to all Ghanaians the rest of the world.”

Last year, Allotey suffered a humiliating round-4 defeat to America’s Jaime Munguia at the Dignity Sports Park, USA.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum