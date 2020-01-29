Malian Stars To Perform @ Alliance Française

Malian music duo Amadou and Mariam, who have thrilled diverse audiences throughout the world, will on Saturday, February 1, stage a live musical concert at the Alliance Française in Accra.

Both visually impaired, they have slowly built up a following, first across West Africa and then among the sizable Malian community in France, with magnetic concerts and music albums that captivated audiences and listeners alike.

In 1998 the duo released Sou ni tilé, their first album for a major label in France, which contained their breakthrough hit single, “Mon amour, ma chérie”.

Their blend of West African influences and Western R&B and funk was now backed by a full band. Indeed, the globalization of their music began in earnest when French singer, Manu Chao began working with the duo. He did not only produce Dimanche à Bamako (2005) but also co-wrote and sang on some of the songs, adding his slinky, rhythmic style to the duo’s rousing blend of African R&B.

The result was a crossover success that appealed to both pop fans and followers of African music. Subsequent albums—Welcome to Mali (2008) and Folila (2012) featured lavish production and a host of international collaborators, including Somali-born rapper K’Naan and members of the American rock band, TV on the Radio.