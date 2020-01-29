Kempinski Marks 10 Years Of ‘Lady In Red’

A photograph of the Ladies In Red at the ceremony

THE KEMPINKSI Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra, has celebrated 10 years of ‘A Lady in Red’ with a red-themed cocktail event which was attended by corporate clients, content creators, event planners and media personnel.

The ‘Lady in Red’ is a position created by management of Kempinski Hotels across the globe 10 years ago to provide “genuinely personalised and intuitive experiences” for their guests—based on cultural empathy, guest intelligence and an understanding of each guest’s needs.

Chief Quality Officer, Kempinski Hotels and member of the Management Board, Benedikt Jaschke said “the Lady in Red is a local expert who knows everything there is to know about our hotels and the destination. Whether it’s a special anniversary celebration, a surprise proposal or a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ family holiday, they draw upon their passion for craftsmanship, gastronomy and local culture to ensure visitors are well-equipped to leave with unforgettable memories every time they visit.”

He added that the Lady in Red initiative was meant to replace the rather old fashioned guest relations position, which was “not iconic at all”.

“We were looking for the extra sparkle of a unique personality with unique responsibilities who was easy to recognise,” Benedikt noted.

Over 150 ladies, clad in red, from all walks of life gracefully represented the Kempinski portfolio across 30 countries.

Astrid Akita, one of the ladies in red at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra, described her team as “approachable, attentive, curious, polite and discerning; but discrete and good-mannered at the same time.”

“We all share the Kempinski perspective on luxury that it must be rare, must be felt and must be original. In fact we are always ready to pick up on small hints that might reveal how we can add a dash of magic to a guest’s stay,” she added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio