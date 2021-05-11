FixTheCountry Images were for joke – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress, television and radio presenter, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo has said that images she shared on her social media pages for the #FixTheCountry protest were just a joke aimed at making the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government unpopular.

Efia Odo made this confession after a Tweep with the account name Nana Ansah Obour, asked the actress to apologize for stealing an image from Uganda and portraying it as Ghana during the #FixTheCountry protest.

According to the Tweet sighted by DGN Online, he wrote, “Dear Efia Odo, Now that you’ve been boosted for stealing an image from UGANDA and portraying it as Ghana’s in your bid to make the government unpopular, kindly do the honorable thing by apologizing unreservedly to Ghanaians… Slay Queenism Saaa, now stealing images”.

Efia Odo in response to the Tweet wrote “ it was for jokes relax. It doesn’t defeat the facts that we have horrible roads. Y’all be quick to set the wrong agendas it’s ridiculous”.

She added “Lol the facts that y’all couldn’t get the joke bout the police car breaking down is ridiculous. Y’all are acting like our roads are fixed! You people cannot be this dismissive! Our roads are still horrible .”

Some Tweeps who reacted to Efia Odo’s fake #FixTheCountry images described her as a “shallow-thinker”.

