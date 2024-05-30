Flick Takes Over Barca

Barcelona have announced the appointment of former Bayern Munich and Germany coach, Hansi Flick, as the club’s new manager on a two-year contract.

Flick, 59, replaces Xavi Hernández, who managed his final game with the club on Sunday, a 2-1 LaLiga victory against Sevilla, after being sacked last week.

“It is a big honour and a dream to sign the contract with this amazing club,” Flick said. “The hours I have been here in Barcelona have been amazing. Everyone here loves this club and gives their best to have success.

“The philosophy is similar to mine: ball possession and really attacking football, which are things I love. Barcelona also have one of the best academies in the world and a good mix between experience and young talent. It’s our job now to work together and to improve them. For me, the team work is really important.

“I won titles with Bayern. My hunger for titles is really big and I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona. We can achieve a lot together.”

Flick has been out of work since September 2023, when he was fired by the German national team following a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup and a run of poor results after the tournament.

He had previously overseen great success at Bayern, winning the Champions League as part of a historic treble in 2020 before he took on the Germany job in the summer of 2021.