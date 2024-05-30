Mahama Proposes New City To Ease Accra Congestion

John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to commence a feasibility study for the construction of a new city outside Accra to alleviate the growing congestion in the capital.

This initiative aims to create a new growth pole and generate thousands of jobs both during the construction phase and after completion.

While Accra will remain the capital, the former President believes it is time to decongest the city by relocating some government ministries, departments, agencies, and financial institutions to the new city.

According to Mahama, the future city could span three regions—Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta—and be situated near the Volta Lake. The new city would be a green, digital metropolis featuring tourist and amusement attractions, industrial parks, and financial services.

He envisions it as a 24-hour city that never sleeps.

Mahama stated that much of the investment for the new city will come from the private sector and through public-private partnerships.

President Mahama made these announcements during an interaction with the European Union Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

“We will commence a feasibility study with a plan to construct a new city. Accra is grid-locked, and the time has arrived for us to relocate certain parts of the government services from Accra. Accra will remain the capital, but we will transfer a portion of it elsewhere.”

There is already available land on the Accra Plains and the opposite bank of the Volta Lake. Moreover, we are establishing a port terminal in Mpakadan to transport cargo to the northern part of the country.”

“There is abundant land in that area, allowing us to relocate some ministries, agencies, and departments out of the city and alleviate congestion,” he said.

The former President said, “Accra has expanded to its limits, and if we are not cautious, managing it as a sustainable city will become difficult. Thus, we will initiate the planning, design, and feasibility process. I anticipate that this project may take around 20 years to complete, but we need to take the first steps. Subsequent generations can then continue where we left off.”

The former President while on the Building Ghana Tour also assured citizens of decongesting the industrial enclave of the Tema area towards the western corridor for industrialisation and job creation.