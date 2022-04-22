Floods Hit Takoradi

A flooded area

SOME COMMUNITIES in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis got flooded following a heavy downpour yesterday.

The downpour, which lasted for hours, was accompanied by severe winds.

The floodwaters broke into homes, stores, and offices, destroying property and leaving many stranded.

The road from Bankyease to Adu in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality was nearly submerged due to gutters choked with refuse on the shoulders of the road.

As of 3pm, many of the residents in the various suburbs of the metropolis were seen draining floodwaters from their homes and stores.

The affected residents attributed the flood to choked, narrow and shallow gutters, and the poor drainage system in the metropolis.

At the Busumakura Street joining the Wiawso Highway, and close to the Mankessim White House, a second-hand goods dealer, who gave her name as Joana Konadu, said that her store, which was near the Tobinco Pharmacy, got flooded to a height of about two metres, with property worth hundreds of cedis destroyed.

She said it took her several hours to drain the floodwaters from her store, adding that most stores around the Mankessim White House were flooded.

A resident of Bankyease, a major flood-prone area in the metropolis, Alberta Quaye, also said though the area got flooded, no personal belongings were affected.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that most gutters in and around the central business district are choked, and causes floods even with the slightest downpour.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi