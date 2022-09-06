Floods Render Several Homeless At Gaagbini

Heavy downpour floods Gbaagbini community

SEVERAL RESIDENTS at Gbaagbini in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region were rendered homeless due to heavy downpour on recently.

The heavy downpour flooded almost the entire Gbaagbini community destroying properties such as livestock, backyard farms, valuable items among others.

Some residents who were able to salvage some properties from the flooding were compelled to transport them to nearby communities for safety.

The residents who were rendered homeless and greatly affected by the flood had to move to other community to seek shelter from friends and relatives.

Some roads linking the Gbaagbini community to other communities was flooded and so residents were forced to split the roads to allow the water to flow in order to pave way for movement.

The Chief of the Gbaagbini community, Naa Yidana Alhassan, appealed to government to come to the aid of the victims in the community.

He said “Last year this same flooding happened and this year again it happened so I am appealing to government to come and help us because I and my family our house has been flooded so we don’t have anywhere to sleep.”

A resident, Alidu Safia, told journalists that the flooding has destroyed all their properties and attributed the cause of the flooding to the lack of a culvert on a bridge on a particular section of the main road.

“We have lost everything we don’t even have food to eat and as we speak tonight we will have to sleep on the road side because our houses have been flood and destroyed so we are begging government to come and construct the bridge to avert future disaster in this community.”

In 2020, residents of Gbaagbini and its surrounding communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality were compelled to drink unsafe water due to the pollution of the only source of potable water in the area when floods in the North East Region submerged boreholes and wells, contaminating the water and rendered several residents homeless.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia presented some relief items to the flood victims in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region.

The items included bags of rice, oil, milk, sugar, mosquito nets, plastic buckets, mattresses among others.

In addition, the Vice President supported the affected victims with an amount of GH¢100,000.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gbaagbini