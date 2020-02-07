Flowking Stone Headlines “Valentine Night Out” Concert

Flowking Stone

Kumasi-based hiplife artiste and songwriter Kwaku Nsiah Boamah, aka Flowking Stone has been announced as the headline artiste for this year’s edition of “Love Night Out” concert.

The event being organized by the management of Abrantie Spot in partnership with Starnewsgh.com will take place on Valentine’s Day at the Abrantie Spot which is located at Agogo in the Ashanti Region.

The event, which is in its second edition, will bring together couples and lovers of Valentine’s Day on one platform to dine and wine, share their love experiences and get entertained with live band music from artistes billed to rock the event.

Artistes billed to perform alongside Flowking Stone at the event include Abrantie Amakye Dede, The Hi-Kings Band, Kwaku Nyame as well as two recognized guest musician who will be unveiled on the night.

Amakye Dede and Flowking Stone whose stage performances have attracted a large following have promised to give out their best at the musical concert.

This is an opportunity for Ashanti Region based music fans who have missed the live performances of Amakye Dede and Flowking Stone to witness another historic live music concert.

In a chat, Amakye Dede said there would be a lot to eat and drink and quality Ghanaian music to meet the demands of Valentine’s Day lovers.



The Iron Boy hit maker told BEATWAVES that he would give music fans a surprise package and an extraordinary performance on the night.

“I will like everybody to visit Abrantie Spot at Agogo this Valentine season; drinks will be on sale during the jam. There will be free wine for all couples,” he added.