GTA Ready To Celebrate 2020 Chocolate Day

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with COCOBOD and Cocoa Processing Company will celebrate the 2020 National Chocolate Day under the theme, “My Chocolate Experience, My Holistic Wellbeing.”

The event which is celebrated under the auspices of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is organized every February 14 to promote the consumption of chocolate and highlight chocolate as a healthy product.

The Chocolate Day activities for this year will commence with a digital campaign competition where people will post pictures of themselves enjoying chocolate or any product produced with chocolate on social media and tag the Ghana Tourism Authority with the hashtag #MyChocolateExperience #ChocolateDay2020 #EatGhana. Winners of this competition will be awarded on February 14.

Other activities of the celebration include a nationwide cocoa art competition, starting from Saturday, February 1 to February 10, where participating artists will submit a painting depicting the cocoa story to the Accra Tourist Information Center, and artists outside of Greater Accra will submit to their respective GTA Regional offices.

Winners for this competition will also be awarded on February 14.

There will be health screening and chocolate distribution at Anum Apapamu, a cocoa farming community near Suhum in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, February 11.

They will also be joined by the Eastern Regional Office of the GTA.

On February 14, there will be a cook art at Kumasi Anglican Senior High School among selected Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region.

This activity will be joined by the Ashanti Regional Office of the GTA.

As part of the celebrations, all GTA regional offices would visit a government hospital in their respective regions where chocolate and other cocoa based products would be donated to the children on admission.

The 2020 National Chocolate Day will be climaxed at the Alisa Hotel on the February 14, 2020.

The National Chocolate Day is celebrated to change the widely held perception of the promotion of immoral conducts among the youth, most especially, on Valentine’s Day, to the promotion and consumption of made in Ghana chocolate, with the main objective of boosting domestic tourism and promoting the consumption of cocoa based products.

Also, it aims at creating awareness for Ghanaians to appreciate the health benefits of chocolate and to promote Ghana as the preferred chocolate destination.