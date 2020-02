John Mensah

Former Ghana captain John Mensah (The Rock of Gibraltar), together with family, will bury his mother Madam Mary Donkor, also called Auntie Amafoa, on February 15 in Obuasi.

According to the strong defender, the deceased, 78, will lie in state on Valentine’s Day, February 14, and interred at Kyekyewere, while the final rites will be held at the AGA Club House in Obuasi.

It will be followed with a thanksgiving service the following day at The Blood of Jesus Church, Ahansoyodea.