Fobih Picks New Wife

Former Education and Sports Minister, Professor Dominic Fobih, has recently made headlines when he took a new wife over the weekend.

A distinguished politician, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South walked his new wife through the aisle.

At age 80, the former Minister who is now the chairman of GETFund Board, believes that marriage to 31 year old nurse is a personal decision and has expressed confidence in his ability to take care of all his wives financially and emotionally.

Fobih is well-known in Ghanaian politics, having served in various capacities since he entered the field as Central regional chairman of the NPP leading the party to a landslide victory in the 2000 elections in the region.

He was a Member of Parliament for Assin South for 16 years before retiring in 2017.

Furthermore, he was a Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration.

The recent wedding ceremony, held at an undisclosed location, was a colorful event full of Ghanaian traditional music and dance.

In a video clip of the occasion, Fobih can be seen happily dancing with his bride, who wore a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown while he was regal in his kente cloth.

It is clear that Fobih is well-prepared both financially and emotionally to take care of his many wives and has the support of his family and friends.

An appreciation message that came with their picture reads: “Thank you for celebrating our special day with us and making it the most memorable day of our lives- Mr. and Mrs. Fobih.”

Some Ghanaians have expressed admiration for Fobih’s willingness to embrace traditional culture even in his retirement years.

However, others have criticized him for marrying so many times, with some questioning if he will add a tenth wife in the future.

Regardless, Fobih remains adamant that marrying a new wife was a personal choice and that he is proud to have her by his side.

By Vincent Kubi