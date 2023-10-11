FOCAP Condemns Attack On UTV

Enock Agyapong

The attack on United Television (UTV) last Saturday night while entertainment pundits were appearing live on television has been condemned by the Foundation of Creative Arts Professionals (FOCAP).

A group of over 16 hooligans apparently broke into the UTV studios as the live broadcast of the entertainment programme “United Showbiz” was taking place. Some of the hooligans identified themselves as constituency youth organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement, FOCAP stated that the attack was extremely offensive and violated both the media’s and individuals’ fundamental rights to freedom of speech, adding that the constitution guaranteed everyone, including performers, the opportunity to express themselves.

FOCAP stated that no person or group of people has the right to assault someone merely because they disagree with their point of view in a democracy where freedom of speech is a fundamental virtue.

It stated that it was interesting that the same politicians who hired entertainers for their campaigns suddenly claimed that those same entertainers had no right to speak out.

No one, not even the government, has the authority to prevent someone from exercising this basic human right, claims FOCAP.

As evidence for its claims, FOCAP cited Article 162(4) of the Constitution, which states unequivocally that “Editors and publishers of newspapers and other institutions of the mass media shall not be subject to control or interference by Government, nor shall they be penalised or harassed for their editorial opinions and views, or the content of their publications.”

By George Clifford Owusu