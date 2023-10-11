Samini Set To Release ‘Good Vibes’

Samini

Renowned reggae dancehall artiste, Samini, has announced the release of a new single titled ‘Good Vibes’ on October 13, 2023.

Having performed creditably in the Ghanaian music scene for the past decades, Samini is recognised as one of the successful music icons who has been consistent in his musical career.

The highly-anticipated track signifies a new chapter in the artiste’s musical journey, following his recent academic achievements. It’s an affirmation of his relentless dedication to producing exceptional music.

Delving into the essence of ‘Good Vibes,’ the statement goes on to describe the song’s energetic start, seamlessly transitioning into a mesmerising blend of guitars and drums, guided by harmonious chords and basslines that weave in elements of the popular amapiano genre.

At its core, the track pays homage to women, highlighting the qualities that garner admiration from men.

The meticulous production of ‘Good Vibes’ can be attributed to the talented JMJ, promising a sonic treat when it graces the airwaves on October 13, 2023.

Samini has also strategically mapped out an array of promotional activities leading up to the 3rd edition of the Samini Xperience Concert in December, ensuring that ‘Good Vibes’ will leave an indelible mark on both his loyal fan base and the wider music community.

For enthusiasts of good music, the release of ‘Good Vibes’ will be available for streaming on all major music platforms, complemented by an official music video accessible via Samini’s YouTube channel.