Joseph Matthew Wins Award @ GMA-UK

Joseph Matthew

UK-based Ghanaian Afro gospel artiste, Joseph Matthew, has won the Gospel Artiste of the Year award with his song, ‘Blessed’, at this year’s edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK) held at the Royal Regency in London last Saturday.

Matthew beat out a strong field of nominees, including May Queen, Samuel Sey, Alice Mackenzie, Yvonne Asamoah, and Minister Kofi Nyarko to win the award.

His song ‘Blessed’, produced by Francis Osei and directed by Martin Sean, has become a global hit, inspiring listeners worldwide.

This is the second major award that the ‘Promise Land’ crooner has won. In 2020, he won the International Artiste of the Year award at the maiden edition of the Emerging Ghana Music Awards.

He is one of the leading voices in the Afro-gospel genre, and his music continues to inspire and uplift listeners worldwide.

‘Promise Land,’ released in June 2023, is currently at number 9 on the Adom Top 10 Gospel Countdown, the most credible gospel music chart in Ghana.

Joseph Matthew is one of the talented Ghanaian gospel artistes whose songs offer great inspiration to all Christians.

His talent goes beyond the borders of Ghana and his good music has led to a considerably good following on various social media platforms.

He has performed on a number of musical events on both local and international musical platforms.

The ‘My Story’ hitmaker, who has performed on a number of platforms, made history as the first gospel artiste to win the award.

Iconic dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was crowned Artiste of the Year at the GMA-UK.