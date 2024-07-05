Foden ‘Feels Sorry’ For Southgate… As England Battle Switzerland

Phil Foden has said England’s players must shoulder the blame for their shaky performances at Euro 2024, adding that he “feels sorry” for manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has been subject to heavy criticism from fans and media over his team selection and tactics throughout the tournament as England unconvincingly topped Group C before scraping through their round-of-16 clash against Slovakia in extra time.

England face Switzerland in the quarterfinals tomorrow, and Foden said it is time for him and his teammates to step up.

“The players have got to take some of the blame,” Foden said. “There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working.

“There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to [work it out].”

Foden said England’s style of play has not matched up with their training instructions, adding Southgate has been telling them to press high up the pitch.

“I feel sorry for Gareth,” Foden added. “In training, he has been telling us to press and be high up on the pitch and I feel like sometimes, it has to come from the players.

“We have to be leaders. In games we could have got together a little bit more and worked out a solution.

“So yes, we have spoken about it more. If it happens again in a game, we can get together and find a solution, see where it is going wrong and adapt our press.”