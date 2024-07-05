Foh Amoaning, Team On Euro Quarters

Moses Foh Amoaning

The ongoing European championship competition has entered the crucial quarterfinals stage and veteran broadcaster Moses Foh Amoaning and his erudite panelists provide educated insights into the fortunes of host nation Germany as they slug it out with Spain.

Will the tears roll down the cheeks of CR 7 as Portugal squares up with Mbappé’s flapping Les Blues or will the inherent Ghanaian football’s masterclass qualities that runs red through the veins of Coddy Gakpo propel the Netherlands to her second European soccer diadem?

The 10th edition of the European Soccer Fiesta series will keep viewers glued to their TV sets as the winners of the quiz competition are announced amidst gripping archival footage of the scintillating attacking panache of Dutch legend Marco van Basten.

Watch the European Soccer Fiesta live on GTV Sports Plus and KFM TV tonight at 8pm with a repeat tomorrow at 9am.

The programme is sponsored by Hisense, Ghana Gas and Talent Financial Services.

