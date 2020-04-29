FON Packaging Gives to Accra Regional Hospital

FON Packaging Limited, manufacturers of paper products, has presented assorted paper items to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in appreciation of the sacrifice and commitment of frontline health personnel in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) fight.

The company, a subsidiary of FON Group of Companies, donated several packages of their Adepa paper towel, Fontissue sanitary rolls, serviettes, disposable lunch napkins, towel dispensers and other essential hygiene paper products valued at GH¢30,000 to the regional hospital.

“We are here to help health facilities in the fight against Covid-19,” said William Boateng Ntim, General Manager, Fon Packaging Limited.

He said in as much as Covid-19 has brought some challenges, it has created the opportunity to promote made in Ghana products and shine more light on the manufacturing industry in Ghana.

He said for FON Packaging, the outbreak has increased demand for its products in public places including health facilities, “so for us we have been making investments to ensure we can handle this increased demand.”

Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh, Medical Director of the Hospital, in his remarks after receiving the donation, said “Thess are the items that we use after washing our hands to keep it dry as part of the hand hygiene process so they have come very handy.”

He said in as much as the hospital buys these products and also get some supplied to them from the government, “these are never enough because the needs are ever present. So giving us these massive quantities of tissue is something we highly appreciate.”

“We thank them sincerely for the gesture and for the donation.”

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital is one of the designated centers for the provision of supportive care to Covid-19 patients.

Ghana has 1,671 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with the Greater Accra Region leading the regional count with 1, 433 cases.

So far 11 have died while 188 people have been confirmed recovered.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri