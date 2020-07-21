Football Pitches For Ejisu

John Kumah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah, has disclosed how passionate he is about identifying and developing football talents in the area.

In an interview with Joy News, he said, “Ejisu is one area with young talents, especially the youth are very interested in football. So we are setting out hopefully by early next year to begin to select young talents especially those who are interested in football and then begin to groom them to fit into the various national teams and assist them with the necessary support that they need both technical and on welfare issues. ”

He added, “Assuming Ejisu gives me 12 years that they have given to everybody, I want to be able to say that in my term of office I was able to groom five or 10 people into the national team from Ejisu. It is one of the key pillars or measures of success I want to look up to.”

“I will work with the local people to refurbish the pitches. Even if we cannot build a stadium, it will be prudent for us to grass them so that the youth can play and enjoy the football,” he stated.

He continued, “This is the time that the constituency, especially the youth, is setting different priorities in terms of job creation, other economic opportunities, youth empowerment. They want to see a new paradigm shift in the development agenda of Ejisu and I think that I present the best alternative and new hope of strategy to place the development of Ejisu on a new pedestal.”

He said with many young people in the constituency in need of jobs and other economic opportunities, he is the best person to deliver, considering his experience in managing young people and promoting businesses.

BY Daniel Bampoe