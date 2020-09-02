Forbes Drops 2020 Highest-paid Celebrities List, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner Top

Kylie Jenner and Kanye West
Forbes has released the 2020 edition of its annual Top 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities List.
Topping the list for this year are Kylie Jenner and her brother-in-law, Kanye West, making $590 million and $170 million, respectively.
Collectively, all the 20 stars from both the football and entertainment industries making it on the list this year raked in a reported $6.1 billion before taxes, a $200 million drop from 2019.
The 23-year-old Kylie Jenner who is an entrepreneur made US$590 million due to the 51 per cent sale of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty Inc.
On the other hand, Kanye West who is already a billionaire earned $170 million after making most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.
Others who made up the Top five are: tennis player Roger Federer who earned $106 million, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo who raked in $105 million, and fellow soccer player Lionel Messi $104 million.
Here is the complete list of Top 20 stars who made Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities List 2020:
1. Kylie Jenner: $590 million
2. Kanye West: $170 million
3. Roger Federer: $106 million
4. Cristiano Ronaldo: $105 million
5. Lionel Messi: $104 million
6. Tyler Perry: $97 million
7. Neymar: $95.5 million
8. Howard Stern: $90 million
9. LeBron James: $88.2 million
10. Dwayne Johnson: $87.5 million
11. Rush Limbaugh: $85 million
12. Ellen DeGeneres: $84 million
13. Bill Simmons: $82.5 million
14. Elton John: $81 million
15. James Patterson: $80 million
16. Stephen Curry $74.4M
17. Ariana Grande $72M
18. Ryan Reynolds $71.5M
19. Gordon Ramsay $70M
20. Jonas Brother $68.5M
By Melvin Tarlue