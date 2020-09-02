James Rodriguez, Allan To Undergo Everton Medicals Today

Allan (left), James Rodriguez (right)

Colombia international and Real Madrid player, James Rodriguez and Brazilia’s Allan are expected to undergo medicals at Everton today, Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

The medicals come after Everton finalized agreement with Real Madrid on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 for Rodriguez.

Per the agreement, Rodriguez will make a move to Merseyside on a three-year deal.

On the other hand, Everton reached an agreement with Italian side, Napoli to sign Allan.

Rodriguez, who made just 14 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions during 2019/20, expected to sign the Everton deal in the next 48 hours,

Allan due to fly into Merseyside on Wednesday at lunchtime.

The transfer fee for Allan is €25m (£21.7m), plus an additional €3m (£2.6m) in incentives, Sky Italia claimed.

By Melvin Tarlue