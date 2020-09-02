VRA Disinfects Resettlement Communities

THE Volta River Authority (VRA) has partnered with ModerPest to fumigate facilities within the resettlement areas in the Eastern Region.

The disinfection exercise aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 was done for two days.

ModerPest on Tuesday disinfected VRA facilities including clinics, police stations, nurses’ quarters and teachers’ quarters at Dedesawirako, Mpaamu and other resettlement areas along the Volta Lake in the Fanteakwa North and Kwahu East districts.

Akwesi Quartey, the Director of ModerPest, who led the operations, said it was to help the government’s fight against the pandemic.

He advised the residents to continue to observe all the safety protocols because that is the only way they can protect themselves and get the virus out of the system.

He indicated that people could still stay in the facilities after the place had been fumigated because the chemicals used in the exercise are not harmful.

The Assembly Member for the Dedesawirako Electoral Area in the Fanteakwa North District, Reindoff Tetteh Nii, said it was a step in the right direction.

He also complained about the rising crime in the area, especially robbery, and called on the authorities to help them and also construct poor roads in the area.

He commended the Free SHS programme which he said had put many children in the area in schools.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Dedesawirako