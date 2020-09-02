Ghana Making Significant Efforts To Fight Human Trafficking – Minister

Cynthia Morrison

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison, has pointed out that Ghana is making significant effort in the fight against human trafficking.

The Minister made this known while briefing the media at the Information Ministry on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, regarding efforts being made by the Ghanaian Government to tackle human trafficking.

According to her, “Ghana is currently on a tier 2 ranking with the US Department of Labour (DOL) tier ranking.”

She indicated that “this shows that Ghana is making a significant effort to fight human trafficking.”

Touching on measures being put in place to tackle human trafficking head-on, she said “the Ministry trained 45 law enforcement officers with the aim of building their capacity to better help with the fight against human trafficking in Ghana.”

According to her, “Government has released One Million Ghana Cedis into the Human Trafficking Fund to effectively combat the menace.”

She revealed that “the Ministry from 2019 has rescued, supported and given care to 611 victims of Human Trafficking.”

She explained that “out of this number, 200 were children and 411 were adults.”

The Gender Minister said the adult shelter in the period under review received 63 survivors of human trafficking.

She noted that the Gender Ministry undertook series of Community dialogues and sensitizations in efforts to increase awareness and education on human trafficking and irregular migration issues.

By Melvin Tarlue