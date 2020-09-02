FA Chief 12K Allowance Stokes Debate

Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku will now pocket a monthly allowance of GH¢12,000, thrice the amount of his predecessor, Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Yesterday, Congress, the highest decision-making body of the country’s football passed the proposal at the GFA’s Ordinary Congress at Prampram.

And to Alhaji Grusah, the approved amount is very high, stoking debate among some members of the football fraternity.

The barely a year old FA chief is also entitled to earn GH¢1,600 as sitting allowance while his vice is expected to earn GH¢7,000 monthly and GH¢1,400 per sitting and the other ExCo members will receive GH¢4,000 every month and GH ¢1,300 at every sitting.

The loud-mouthed football administrator has, as a result, called for a reduction of the proposed figures.

“The sitting allowances GH¢1, 600 for GFA president, GH¢1,400 for vice and GH¢1,300 for other members] is too much. If they hold two meetings in a month, how much is that? I propose GH¢1, 000,” he told the media in a post-Congress reaction.

Others have argued that we are not in normal times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the proposed amount, the same amount allocated for women’s football per season, should be given a second look.

Meanwhile, the FA president has called for the rejection of persons who have agenda against his outfit, saying, “The growth of our industry is dear to the heart of the Executive Council and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association. A few of us do not want the good of this family; they go to the public to malign the work of the family. It’s about time we rejected these people and say no to them. ”

He added, “If I go to corporate Ghana on daily basis preaching Ghana football and yet some of us, just a few of us, continuously damage the image of the product we intend to love, that we spend our money on, we need to reject these people; we must say no to such people.”

The Minister of Youth & Sports, Isaac Asiamah, who was the guest of honour, admonished members of the FA to protect its image.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum