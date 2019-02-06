Forced Listing Misplaced- Vodafone

Gayheart Mensah

Vodafone Ghana has made reference to media publications in which the leadership of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is reported to have indicated that Vodafone must be compelled to list on the bourse following its recent acquisition of 4G LTE licence.

The company said “the 4G LTE licence conditions do not mandate licensees to launch an IPO on the GSE and nowhere in the bid documents or the licence condition is reference even made to listing. The notion of compelling Vodafone to list on the GSE is therefore misplaced.”

“In fact, the bidding process for the 4G LTE licence requires successful companies to ensure 25 percent Ghanaian ownership of their operations, which is not the same as listing on the GSE.”

According to Vodafone, it has already satisfied such requirement since the Government of Ghana owns 30 per cent of the company.

“An IPO on the exchange is, therefore, clearly not required. Vodafone places on record that it has no aversion to listing, or for accommodating local participation in the company’s fortunes, as the publications suggest.

“Our focus now is on ensuring our infrastructure is ready for 4G deployment and full-scale rollout as early as possible. We remain committed to offering our customers the real 4G experience,” External Affairs Director, Gayheart Mensah, said.