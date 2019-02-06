App Links Service Providers To Customers

Henry Ayensu (fourth right) in a pose with some of the participants

Innovative technology firm, Flex Digital, has launched a mobile application to connect service providers to individuals and companies in Ghana.

The app dubbed: ‘Jack-SP’ is expected to ease the stress individuals, households and businesses go through on a daily basis in trying to find handymen and professionals like electricians, masons, industrial mechanics, plumbers, among others.

The application, which is now available in the App store (iOS) and Google Play store (Android), allows users to quickly call for plumbers, painters, auto mechanics, carpenters, electricians in the comfort of their homes.

Speaking at the launch of the App on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jack-SP, Henry Ayensu said “the application connects users or customers to certified, pre-screened, trained and approved service providers.”

He added that Jack-SP has been designed to provide quality services, customer security and user friendly interface with secure paying platforms to thrive in the fast changing global app economy.

According to him, the app would provide employment for individual service providers by just registering their information and detailed area of profession into the application.

Flex Digital is partnering the Accra Technical Training Center (ATTC) in running the App and ATTC is to provide handymen.

The Vice Principal of ATTC, Arko Dometey, in his address, stated that “for the past 52 years ATTC‘s relevant vision has been to deliver professional training and bridging the skills gap to solve unemployment towards national development.”

The institution offers 17 professional training programmes and is in close collaboration with industries such as Volta River Authority (VRA), Blue Skies, Tarkwa Mines, Energy Commission and recently JackSP, just to mention a few.

From September last year, ATTC has tested about 96 technicians with JackSP.

By Melvin Tarlue & Mohammed Brimah