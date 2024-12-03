Foreign Affairs Ministry Introduces Chip- Embedded Passports

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the introduction of new chip-embedded passports.

The new passport, which is an upgrade from the biometric passports, is to enhance efficiency, security and compliance with international standards.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, made the disclosure at a ceremony to launch the enhanced travel document in Accra.

“While the current biometric passport has served us steadfastly for over a decade, the demands of a fast-paced technological evolution have necessitated this upgrade.

“As the gateway to Africa, Ghana must remain at the forefront of growth and development by implementing novel technological developments in security documents taking into account new international standards, threats, and growth prospects,” she said.

The chip-embedded passport project initiated in 2016 will be rolled out through a Build, Operate, and Transfer arrangement with Biometric Travel Solutions Limited, a private Ghanaian firm.

This initiative aims to bring Ghana’s passports into full compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) regulations and rapidly evolving global interoperability standards for biometric identification.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey described the introduction of the chip-embedded passport as a “major milestone” in the country’s digitisation agenda.

The new travel document includes a microprocessor that stores the holder’s biometric and photo information, along with unique security features such as anti-fraud measures and both latent and patent indicators to ensure unimpeachable security.

She emphasised that the new features were carefully designed to enhance security and facilitate ease of travel for Ghanaian citizens.

“By the introduction of the chip-embedded passport, Ghana is poised to be at the forefront of modern technology within the African sub-region, shortening the turn-around time for passport issuance, while making travel safer, and more secure for all citizens,” she added.

As part of the project, the ministry has streamlined its passport application process to enhance efficiency and effectiveness at Passport Application Centres (PACs) and Ghana’s Missions abroad.

The initiative aims to improve the overall passport application experience for citizens through the design, development, and implementation of an integrated online passport application and delivery system.

It also includes enhancements to operational procedures, the introduction of suitable technologies, and the provision of necessary infrastructure to support PAC operations.

A Daily Guide Report