Foreign Minister Commissions New Building For Ghana Consulate-General In Toronto

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has commissioned a new edifice for Ghana’s Consulate-General to Toronto, Canada.

Speaking at the virtual commissioning on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey said the provision of the building was consistent with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of a world class foreign service, which protects and promotes Ghana’s national interests on the global stage, including the welfare of Ghanaians.

She recounted that “Ghana was one of the first countries in Africa to establish diplomatic relations with Canada soon after independence.”

“Canada and the Province of Ontario, I am told, is the second home to thousands of Ghanaians and people of African descent,” she added.

She however bemoaned that COVID-19 has unfortunately disrupted, to some extent, plans for investment and tourism promotion in Canada.

“The decision to relocate from the former office building to the current location has brought relief to staff of the Consulate-General,” she said.

According to her, “The staff have had to endure difficult working conditions in a cramped and small office space, which was not conducive for efficient and effective service delivery as well as productivity. This new spacious three-storey building which was refurbished will enhance the work of the Consulate-General in the Province of Ontario.”

The recent installation of Biometric passport processing machines in Ottawa and Toronto will, undoubtedly, enhance consular service delivery to Ghanaians in Canada, she added.

“To my compatriots in Canada and other parts of North America, I wish to assure you that the elections on 7th December, 2020 will be fair, transparent and peaceful to further consolidate Ghana’s status as a beacon of democracy in Africa and the world.”

By Melvin Tarlue