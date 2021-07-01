Foreign Minister Lauds Japan’s Support Towards Covid-19 Fight In Ghana

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has commended Japan for its support towards the Covid-19 fight in Ghana.

She was speaking at the signing of the exchange of notes and record of a discussion between Ghana and Japan.

She said, “Let me at the outset acknowledge the excellent partnership between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Japanese Embassy, which has made it possible for today’s ceremony for the signing of the Exchange of Notes and Record of Discussions in respect of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) and the Programme for COVID-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support.”

According to her, Similarly, “the Programme for COVID-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support which amounts to two hundred and seventeen million Japanese Yen (¥217,000,000.00) (approximately US$1,961,400.00) is noteworthy support to Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She expressed delight that the Government and people of Japan continue to be supportive of Ghana’s development agenda and have consistently demonstrated this commitment through the provision of grants, loans, and technical support to Ghana in critical areas of our national endeavor, notably, infrastructural development, energy, agriculture, health, and education.

” The consistent and firm support reflects the longstanding, cordial, and strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Ghana and Japan, which is based on shared values and priorities,” she said.

“The Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS), amounting to two hundred and forty-nine million Japanese Yen (¥249,000,000.00) (approximately US$2,250,300.00) is aimed at improving the skills of Ghana’s workforce. The project, when successfully executed, will contribute to the strengthening of Ghana’s human resource capacity, which as you know, is essential for building a resilient economy.”

“The pandemic, which started as a health crisis has evolved into global security, developmental and economic catastrophe, threatening to roll back development gains made over the last few decades. The pandemic has also reinforced the need to join forces and foster collaboration in order to speed up the recovery from the negative socio-economic effects. The Programme for COVID-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support, therefore, underscores the mutual commitment of our two governments to work in solidarity and partnership to address common challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.”

By Melvin Tarlue