Work Hard – Shatta Wale Tells Ghanaian Youth

Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale seems unperturbed by the criticisms he has faced after he made a mockery of #FixTheCountry Campaigners.

He has dropped a new song titled: “What If”, calling on Ghanaian youth to fix themselves and work hard instead of relying on the Government alone to fix the country.

In the track produced by ‘Rain Drops’ Don1 insisted that more than anything else, Ghanaians need to fix their mindsets in order to fix the country.

He, however, appeared to have agreed with some of the concerns being raised by campaigners of #FixTheCountry including the non-ending police brutality.

Below is the track

By Melvin Tarlue