Foreign Ministry Denies Endorsing Travels Via Ghana-Togo Border

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has denied media reports that it has endorsed some travel agencies to assist travellers through the Ghana-Togo border to return to the United States.

“The Ministry wishes to state on authority that this piece of information is piece,” the Ministry said.

“The Ministry does not have the mandate to issue permit for every entry and/or exit for any individual or group,” according to the ministry in a statement issued by its Communications directorate.

It added that apart from the evacuations from Newark-New Jersey and Washington DC on June 25 and June 28, 2020, respectively to Ghana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has not had any schedule for persons travelling out of Ghana.

“The Ministry wishes to advise unsuspecting foreigners who are desperate to go back to their respective countries to be careful who deal with,” it said.

By Melvin Tarlue