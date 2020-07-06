KIA Is Not For Sale – Aviation Minister

Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, has denied media reports that the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is being sold.

In a statement made available to DGN Online, the Minister unequivocally informed the general public that the “Kotoka International Airport is not for sale and no such deal has been conceived by the Government of Ghana.

A few days, there were reports that government was making moves to sale KIA to TAV-Summa.

But the Minister insisted that the reports are false.

According to the Minister, what is is being considered for deliberation by the Ministry and shareholders including the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) is a proposed strategic partnership agreement between GACL and TAM-SUMMA Consortium to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the Kotoka International Airport to achieve government’s vision of making Ghana the aviation hub within the West African sub-region.

In this regard, an Executive approval was granted by President Nana Akufo-Addo for the ministry to facilitate the engagement of the strategic partners.

“To this end, we hereby state categorically that neither the Ministry nor the GACL has yet formally started any process of engagement on the subject matter with any stakeholder or partner,” the Minister said.

By Melvin Tarlue