KBTH Suspends Non-Emergency Surgical Cases

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has suspended non-emergency surgical cases for the next two weeks.

According to a statement issued by Mustapha Salifu, Head of Public Relations, the decision, was necessitated by the fact that some staff have been infected with Covid-19.

“This measure is therefore to protect our clients and the rest of the staff who are still at post and providing care to patients.

The suspension will also enable us reorganize ourselves for the resumption of regular services. Only dire emergencies will be attended to within this period, ” he said

The hospital therefore request sister health facilities to refer only dire surgical emergencies (Surgery, ENT, Maxillofacial and Obstetrics) during the suspension period.

“Other parts of the Hospital are still in full operation,” the statement said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri