Mahama’s Running Mate Joined NDC Just Recently – Otokunor

Peter Boamah Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah Otokunor has subtly described the running mate choice of former President John Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, as a “just come.”

He said the Professor only “joined the NDC recently.”

According to him, she joined NDC in 2013 when she was appointed Minister of Education by then President John Mahama.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was confirmed as the running mate of Mr Mahama for the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Otokunor says a number of things were considered in confirming her nomination.

He mentioned that among the things considered were her level of brilliance, general disposition to issues, integrity, appeal, and competence, among others.

She joined the party recently but her progress, he said.

“She has progressed very quickly in the political realm and connects with the grossroots,” he added.

By Melvin Tarlue